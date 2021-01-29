https://politicrossing.com/motivational-guru-tony-robbins-asks-some-serious-questions-about-covid-deaths/

You may not of heard of Nick Hanauer, but he is one of the most influential tech billionaires of the last 20 years. He was the first non-family member investor in a little company called Amazon. He was friends with Jeff Bezos and when Jeff arrived in Seattle, Nick put together some investors. Nick made out very well. In fact, Nick made out so well, that his even his little brother Adrian also made out very well, now owning the world class Seattle Sounders soccer team. But I digress…

In 2014, Nick wrote an article for political entitled, The Pitchforks Are Coming… For Us Plutocrats.

Here is how Nick describes himself in the Politico article:

“You probably don’t know me, but like you I am one of those .01%ers, a proud and unapologetic capitalist. I have founded, co-founded and funded more than 30 companies across a range of industries—from itsy-bitsy ones like the night club I started in my 20s to giant ones like Amazon.com, for which I was the first non-family investor. Then I founded aQuantive, an Internet advertising company that was sold to Microsoft in 2007 for $6.4 billion. In cash. My friends and I own a bank.

“But let’s speak frankly to each other. I’m not the smartest guy you’ve ever met, or the hardest-working. I was a mediocre student. I’m not technical at all—I can’t write a word of code. What sets me apart, I think, is a tolerance for risk and an intuition about what will happen in the future. Seeing where things are headed is the essence of entrepreneurship. And what do I see in our future now?

“I see pitchforks.”

“At the same time that people like you and me are thriving beyond the dreams of any plutocrats in history, the rest of the country—the 99.99 percent—is lagging far behind. The divide between the haves and have-nots is getting worse really, really fast. In 1980, the top 1 percent controlled about 8 percent of U.S. national income. The bottom 50 percent shared about 18 percent. Today the top 1 percent share about 20 percent; the bottom 50 percent, just 12 percent.”

Now, you have to understand, Nick is a leftist in every sense of the word. When my partner Todd Herman and I had a radio show in Seattle, we always wanted Nick to come on and debate us but he would never come on. But for a moment in time in 2014, Nick was dead on the money that eventually people are going to be tired of being taken advantage of and being used by the system. This latest case between hedge funds and the small investors using Robin Hood, demonstrates just how stacked the system is against the little guy. When the little guy feels frustration and believes that he has no way to improve his lot in life because the wealthy elite are crushing him, eventually he and his friends pick up pitchforks.

Here is more from Nick:

“If we don’t do something to fix the glaring inequities in this economy, the pitchforks are going to come for us. No society can sustain this kind of rising inequality. In fact, there is no example in human history where wealth accumulated like this and the pitchforks didn’t eventually come out. You show me a highly unequal society, and I will show you a police state. Or an uprising. There are no counterexamples. None. It’s not if, it’s when.”

The more the Biden Administration and the radical left crush the little guy, the closer and closer we will get to Nick’s vision from seven years ago. Let’s hope someone figures this out and let’s up, before the “little guy” rebels.

Here is the TedTalk that Nick did warning of an impending pitchfork rebellion:

