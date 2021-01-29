https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/msnbc-guest-trump-drone-strike/

Watts, also a former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agent and advocate of the 2016 Russia collusion narrative, made the violent suggestion on an MSNBC panel alongside Nicole Wallace, Miles Taylor, and Zolan Kanno-Youngs.

“If you took what President Trump said, and instead put it in Anwar Awlaki’s mouth, we would be talking about a drone strike overseas,” Watts said.

Awlaki was a U.S.-born citizen and suspected al-Qaeda leader killed in Yemen by an Obama-era drone strike and has been responsible for radicalizing a host of radical Islamic terrorists.

WATCH:

Share now:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

