Yesterday, AOC accused Ted Cruz of “trying to get [her] killed.”

I am happy to work with Republicans on this issue where there’s common ground, but you almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago so you can sit this one out. Happy to work w/ almost any other GOP that aren’t trying to get me killed. In the meantime if you want to help, you can resign. https://t.co/4mVREbaqqm — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 28, 2021

AOC’s tweet has been getting a lot of attention from a lot of people, so it’s only natural that it would be a topic of discussion on “Morning Joe.”

And it’s only natural that Mika Brzezinski’s take on it would be something like this:

So MSNBC and Morning Joe think that AOC’s smear that Ted Cruz actively tried to have her “murdered” and was working to “try to get me killed” is a “fair response.” pic.twitter.com/b1qqK6pT3N — Scott Whitlock (@ScottJW) January 29, 2021

“I think that’s kind of a fair response,” says Mika. After giggling about a tweet that could definitely be seen as inciting violence.

Complete idiots. — Debra (@drlamb97) January 29, 2021

Promoting Twitter as a cesspool. https://t.co/YEuWHnwJbu — NewsBusters (@newsbusters) January 29, 2021

Well, when you’re a cesspool like MSNBC, you like to spread the love around.

