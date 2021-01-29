https://www.dailywire.com/news/nancy-sinatra-ill-never-forgive-trump-voters

“We squeaked by [in the election]. I don’t know what I would have done if Biden had lost. It crossed my mind to move to another country,” she said. “I couldn’t believe that this great nation had sunk so low. I’ll never forgive the people that voted for him, ever. I have an angry place inside of me now. I hope it doesn’t kill me.”

In an interview with The Guardian published Friday, the daughter of Frank Sinatra said she now has a deep anger inside of her toward Trump’s voters.

Nancy Sinatra is, of course, no stranger to this kind of extremist rhetoric. In 2017, she responded to the infamous Las Vegas shooting by saying the National Rifle Association (NRA) should face a firing squad.

“The murderous members of the NRA should face a firing squad,” she said.

Following the 2020 election and Biden’s subsequent inauguration, celebrities engaged in all sorts of extremist, divisive rhetoric meant to castigate President Trump and his voters. Comedian Billy Eichner, for instance, said “f**k every single Trump voter.”

“F**k Trump, f**k his whole family, f**k anyone that chose to work with him and f**k every single Trump voter. The rest of us need to make sure this never happens again. We’ve been warned. And guess what – I’m STILL with her you misogynist American dummies!!! Onwards!” he said.

[Warning: Strong Language]

Fuck Trump, fuck his whole family, fuck anyone that chose to work with him and fuck every single Trump voter. The rest of us need to make sure this never happens again. We’ve been warned. And guess what – I’m STILL with her you misogynist American dummies!!! Onwards! 💙🇺🇸 — billy eichner (@billyeichner) January 19, 2021

Model Chrissy Teigen, the wife of musician John Legend, declared Trump to be “the f***ing worst.”

“Today our great national f***up is over, but the shame will last forever,” she declared. “With 2 impeachments, the creation of 3 million LESS jobs, 403,000 dead, a record low approval rating and God knows how many crimes, we can officially say Donald J Trump is the greatest at being the f***ing worst. Maybe it wasn’t such a good idea to have the guy with barely enough well-done steak with ketchup fueled brainpower to power a lightbulb who doesn’t even know how to close an umbrella run the country. History will not be kind to you, you absolute psychopath. But I never was anyhow.”

“Arrested Development” star David Cross also rejected Joe Biden’s call for unity by suggesting he wants “blood.”