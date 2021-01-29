https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2021/01/29/no-joke-black-lives-matter-movement-nominated-for-nobel-peace-prize-n1418995

You read that correctly. I assure you this is not a satire piece from the Babylon Bee… except it was… last year.

In August of last year, the Babylon Bee published a prophetic article titled, “BLM Rioters Awarded Nobel Peace Prize.” It was hilarious. We laughed. How absurd! Obviously, it was too absurd to be taken seriously.

Except now it’s come true. For real. No joke.

And it’s no longer funny.

The Black Lives Matter movement, which is quite literally responsible for dozens of deaths and billions in property damage, has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.

It really can’t be funny anymore once it becomes true.

The Black Lives Matter movement was nominated by Norwegian MP Petter Eide, who credits the movement with forcing countries outside of the United States to address racism within their own societies. Or something.

“I find that one of the key challenges we have seen in America, but also in Europe and Asia, is the kind of increasing conflict based on inequality,” Eide said. “Black Lives Matter has become a very important worldwide movement to fight racial injustice. They have had a tremendous achievement in raising global awareness and consciousness about racial injustice.”

In July, a young mother was shot and killed by BLM supporters after she said that “all lives matter.” Nevertheless, Eide, a member of the Socialist Left Party in parliament (big shocker) is impressed by the BLM movement’s ability to “mobilize people from all groups of society, not just African-Americans, not just oppressed people, it has been a broad movement, in a way which has been different from their predecessors.”

“Awarding the peace prize to Black Lives Matter, as the strongest global force against racial injustice, will send a powerful message that peace is founded on equality, solidarity and human rights, and that all countries must respect those basic principles,” Eide says.

The BLM riots last summer were responsible for an estimated $1 – $2 billion in property damage between May 26 and June 8, 2020, and dozens of deaths, including that of retired St. Louis police officer David Dorn.

I wonder what Dorn’s widow has to say about this Nobel Peace Prize nomination for the movement that killed her husband and dozens of others.

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter, Facebook, Parler, Gab, MeWe, Heroes, Rumble, and CloutHub.

