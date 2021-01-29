https://www.theepochtimes.com/nra-asks-federal-court-to-overturn-maryland-law-requiring-training-for-handgun-license_3676881.html
Plaintiffs in a court case this week asked a federal court to declare a Maryland law forcing gun license applicants to get training before getting a license unconstitutional. The plaintiffs, including Maryland Shall Issue, are backed by the National Rifle Association (NRA). The law only allows citizens to obtain a handgun if they get a handgun qualification license. One of the qualifications for the license is taking a half-day classroom course and going to a shooting range to pass a live-fire exercise. The requirements were intended to deter, and have deterred, “tens of thousands of law-abiding, responsible Maryland citizens from exercising their core Second Amendment right to possess handguns for self-defense in the home,” a court filing from the plaintiffs in Maryland Shall Issue, Inc. v. Hogan states. “This law was put in place with no other purpose than to discourage, financially burden, and intimidate law-abiding people from purchasing handguns for …