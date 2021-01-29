https://www.dailywire.com/news/nyt-called-out-by-former-top-employee-for-gushing-over-kamala-harris-stepdaughter-landing-modeling-gig

One of the former top columnists for The New York Times called the newspaper out on Thursday for fawning over the news that Vice President Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter had landed a major modeling contract after her appearance at the inauguration.

“Amanda Gorman is not the only breakout star to have emerged from the inauguration as the fashion world’s latest influencer-in-waiting,” the Times reported. “One week after the Miu Miu coat she wore at President Biden’s swearing in went viral, Ella Emhoff, the 21-year-old stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris, became the newest face at IMG Models, one of the world’s most prestigious modeling agencies.”

“It’s not really about shape, size or gender any more,” said Ivan Bart, the president of IMG Models. “Ella communicates this moment in time. There’s a cheekiness and a joy she exudes.”

The Times noted that the move by the fashion industry to sign a family member of the vice president represented a complete shift from how the industry largely iced out former first lady Melania Trump, who was a professional model.

The Times added:

It also speaks to the fashion world’s growing embrace of the Biden administration, with its focus on diversity and empathy, after four antagonistic years with the Trump administration. In 2016, some designers publicly stated that they would not dress Melania Trump because of her association with her husband’s policies; now they are once again in Washington’s thrall. … In her selfies, she doesn’t wear much makeup and doesn’t carefully blow-dry her naturally curly hair. She shows off her armpit hair and cartoonish tattoos, which include eggs and bacon in the shape of a smiley face and a cow. She isn’t sure how many she has. “Maybe around 18 now,” she said, including many she did herself during quarantine and some that her parents “may not know about.” She wears Crocs and mismatched handmade clothes, though she also has what she terms a “uniform” of black pants and a white tank top. … The inauguration ceremony brought a new level of public attention to Ms. Emhoff. It wasn’t just her outfit — styled by Jill Lincoln and Jordan Johnson, who dressed Ms. Emhoff in a burgundy Batsheva frock beneath the Miu Miu coat — or the Thom Browne coat, skirt and tie, with its hints of red, white and blue, that she wore to the Covid-19 memorial service the night before, but the way she possibly wiggled her eyebrows at Mike Pence on the Capitol steps.

Bari Weiss, a former top columnist for The New York Times, called out the newspaper’s coverage of the news, saying that it was a “press release!”

Atlantic reporter Conor Friedersdorf also mocked the reporting, writing: “Passing reference to the large company with numerous high-profile corporate clients that owns the modeling agency. But no suggestion that cultivating proximity to power by doing favors for the powerful motivated this. They just love diversity and empathy!”

The New York Times also called attention to Ella Emhoff’s Instagram account where she posts pictures of herself modeling.

