In response to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) suggesting she turn down the temperature on her rhetoric after she accused him of trying to get her “killed,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-D) took aim at the entire Republican Party.

“I am happy to work with Republicans on this issue where there’s common ground, but you almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago so you can sit this one out,” AOC said to Cruz in response to him agreeing with her online about looking into investment app Robinhood’s recent controversial actions. “Happy to work w/ almost any other GOP that aren’t trying to get me killed. In the meantime if you want to help, you can resign.”

“You know, there’s a lot of partisan anger and rage on the Democratic side,” Cruz said in response. “It’s not healthy for our country, it’s certainly not conducive of healing or unity, but everyone has to decide how they want to interact with others.”

“Oh, there’s anger?” the congresswoman responded Thursday. “Now why would there be anger that Cruz amplified known lies about our election that fueled an insurrection that cost [people’s] lives?”

“What does he think the logical response to his lies should be? A hug?” she continued. “Maybe there’s anger [because] his actions deserve accountability.”

“‘We need healing + unity, but I will not take any responsibility for my actions, nor will I acknowledge the contributions my lies made to the violence or the harm that it caused, nor do I believe anyone should be held accountable. But if you’re mad at that you’re divisive,” she wrote in a follow-up post, sarcastically signing the tweet as the “GOP.”

As noted by The Daily Wire, Ocasio-Cortez lashed out at Cruz on Thursday when the senator posted a tweet agreeing with what she said concerning the recent news on Wall Street.

“While you conveniently talk about ‘moving on,’ a second Capitol police officer lost their life yesterday in the still-raging aftermath of the attacks you had a role in,” she added. “This isn’t a joke. We need accountability, and that includes a new Senator from Texas.”

“You haven’t even apologized for the serious physical + mental harm you contributed to from Capitol Police & custodial workers to your own fellow members of Congress,” she wrote. “In the meantime, you can get off my timeline & stop clout-chasing. Thanks. Happy to work with other GOP on this.”

The Daily Wire reported, “There is no evidence that Cruz ‘almost had’ Ocasio-Cortez ‘murdered’ during the January 6 riot, and there is no evidence that Cruz is ‘trying to get [her] killed.’ Cruz also condemned the ‘despicable’ January 6 riot, which he called a ‘terrorist attack,’ saying that everyone involved ‘should be fully prosecuted’ and ‘should spend a long, long time in jail.’”

Over the summer, multiple cities across the country suffered violent, largely left-wing riots, resulting in dozens dying. In the heat of the deadly destruction, AOC criticized calls for peace as akin to calls for the “continuation of quiet oppression.”

“If you are calling for an end to this unrest, and if you are a calling for an end to all of this, but you are not calling for the end of the conditions that created the unrest, you are a hypocrite,” the congresswoman said in an Instagram video posted in May. “So if you’re out here calling for the end of unrest, then you better be calling for health care as a human right, you better be calling for accountability in our policing, you better be supporting community review boards, you better be supporting the end of housing discrimination. … Because if you don’t call for those things and you’re asking for the end of unrest, all you’re asking for is the continuation of quiet oppression.”

“I just can’t, I cant with folks who are saying we need to stop this unrest, we need to stop violence, as though charging someone $1,000 a month for insulin that they need to survive isn’t violent,” she continued. “That is violent. And allowing people to die in these systems is just wrong. … We have to really ask ourselves the question as to why so many people were okay ignoring these problems until a window got broken.”

