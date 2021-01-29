https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/29/oh-no-chris-cuomos-cnn-colleague-oliver-darcy-is-flabbergasted-that-fox-news-is-doing-actual-real-news-mr-president/

Another hot scoop from Brian Stelter’s fellow CNN hall monitor Oliver Darcy, and you’ll never guess what it’s about.

We kid, of course. You know exactly what it’s about:

Fox has cut away from the White House press briefing on coronavirus to do a segment going after NY Gov. Cuomo. — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) January 29, 2021

CNN is Real News about what’s on Fox News.

I’m so sorry this is happening to you. — El Chivato (@SMOD2024) January 29, 2021

We have no doubt that it’s very difficult to wake up every morning and know that you’re Oliver Darcy.

Shame on Fox. Don’t hey know the brother of NY Gov Cuomo works at @CNN? — Mark Jacobs (@mr_markjacobs) January 29, 2021

Fox has cut away to go after the brother of a CNN employee. This cannot stand. pic.twitter.com/KXJtCTRxmq — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 29, 2021

CNN still hasn’t come to grips with Andrew Cuomo’s role in the COVID19 pandemic and the deaths of thousands of nursing home residents from COVID19. Guess it’s no wonder that Oliver’s struggling to understand how Fox News could talk about Andrew Cuomo while Jen Psaki is circling back.

What did NY Gov. Cuomo do, for which Fox is going after him? Anything specific? https://t.co/EgNo9zrB6E — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) January 29, 2021

What happened? Something big involving the guy your network propped up as a national hero for almost a year? — Theo Sheckler (@Theo_Sheckler) January 29, 2021

And CNN frequently cut away from Trump’s WH press briefings. Also, you have any comment on this Ollie? pic.twitter.com/Nzt7MEwcJa — #ACBConfirmed (@SCOTUS_ACB) January 29, 2021

Hi Oliver. Here was your network covering Governor Cuomo when nursing home patients were dropping like flies because of his order. pic.twitter.com/atfE41l2z3 — Mark Ashworth (@marklarflash) January 29, 2021

Yeah, let’s circle back to that, shall we?

How many people got killed by the White House press briefing? — Will Collier (@willcollier) January 29, 2021

So they’re reporting on actual news story? Oh no! — Invisible Constituent (@JustGreggo) January 29, 2021

Somebody has to cover his scandal right? You’re def not — Invisible Constituent (@JustGreggo) January 29, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

