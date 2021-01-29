https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/outdoor-dining-reopens-los-angeles-health-department-bans-restaurants-tvs-turned-customers/

Outdoor dining reopened in Los Angeles on Friday, but the Health Department banned restaurants from having their TVs turned on for customers…because science.

“Televisions or any other screens that are used to broadcast programming must be removed from the area or turned off. This provision is effective until further notice,” Health Department officials said.

NEW: Outdoor dining has reopened in L.A. County as of today, but now the Health Department is banning restaurants from having their TVs turned on for customers. @FOXLA — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) January 29, 2021

TRENDING: DC Officials Announce Plans to Erect Permanent Security Fence Around US Capitol – In Same Week Democrats Ended Construction of Border Security Fence

The Health Department wants to stop people from watching the Super Bowl outdoors at sports bars and restaurants.

It’s obvious the Health Department wants to stop people from watching the Super Bowl outdoors at sports bars/restaurants, so they are now going to force people to watch it indoors with private home gatherings by taking the outdoor option away. Absolutely brilliant 🙄 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) January 29, 2021

Protocol for restaurants, breweries and wineries per the LA Department of Public Health:

Employees that come in contact with customers must wear both a face covering and a face shield at all times.

Outdoor dining table seating must be limited to no more that 6 people per table, all of whom must be from the same household.

Outdoor dining and wine service seating must be reduced by 50%. Outdoor tables must be repositioned or removed so that all tables are at least 8 feet apart.

Televisions or other screens that broadcast programming must remain off until further notice.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

