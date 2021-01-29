https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/536593-palm-beach-reviewing-trumps-residency-at-mar-a-lago

The town of Palm Beach, Fla., confirmed to The Hill on Friday that it’s performing a legal review of former President TrumpDonald Trump‘QAnon Shaman’ willing to testify in impeachment trial, lawyer says Boebert clashes with Parkland survivor on Twitter: ‘Give your keyboard a rest, child’ Overnight Defense: FEMA asks Pentagon to help with vaccinations | US says Taliban has ‘not met their commitments’ | Army investigating Fort Hood chaplain MORE‘s residency at Mar-a-Lago after suggesting that it might do so in December.

“Our town attorney is reviewing the agreement and the laws surrounding it,” Palm Beach Town Manager Kirk Blouin told The Hill.

Trump relocated to his Florida club on the morning of Jan. 20 after leaving office, before President Biden was sworn in.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former president’s decision to make Mar-a-Lago his permanent residence could be a violation of rules set forward in a previous agreement with the town when he decided to convert the private residence into a club in 1993.

Among those conditions were that club members, including Trump, could only spend a maximum of seven consecutive days and no more than three weeks a year at the premises, CNN reports.

Blouin told the Miami Herald last month that the town was unaware of Trump’s intent to permanently reside at his Palm Beach club, but that it would “address the matter appropriately” if need be.

A spokesperson for the Trump Organization previously told the Herald that “There is no document or agreement in place that prohibits President Trump from using Mar-a-Lago as his residence.”

It’s unclear when the review is expected to be completed, however Trump’s residency at the club could be an item of discussion at an upcoming town council meeting on Feb. 9, CNN reports.

Updated: 10:19 p.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

