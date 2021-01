https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/pelosi-ramps-up-panic-porn-in-militarized-dc/

Pelosi ramping up panic porn at Capitol. pic.twitter.com/a4VOHDXyvo — Alexander Muse (@amuse) January 29, 2021

These first two videos are the same footage and were published today…

Bonus Clip — Thomas Massie says Dems Have Militarized D.C. to Push Domestic ‘War on Terror”‘