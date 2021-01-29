https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/29/peta-calls-for-the-end-of-anti-animal-slurs-like-pig-and-snake/

PETA is calling for an end to anti-animal slurs because “[c]alling someone an animal as an insult reinforces the myth that humans are superior to other animals & justified in violating them”:

Words can create a more inclusive world, or perpetuate oppression. Calling someone an animal as an insult reinforces the myth that humans are superior to other animals & justified in violating them. Stand up for justice by rejecting supremacist language. pic.twitter.com/HFmMWDcc5A — PETA (@peta) January 26, 2021

You see, even though animals don’t have a freaking clue what we’re saying to them, “[a]nti-animal slurs degrade animals by applying negative human traits to certain species”:

Anti-animal slurs degrade animals by applying negative human traits to certain species. Perpetuating the idea that animals are sly, dirty, or heartless desensitizes the public and normalizes violence against other animals. — PETA (@peta) January 26, 2021

And this “speciesist language isn’t just harmful, but it is also inaccurate”:

Speciesist language isn’t just harmful, but it is also inaccurate. Pigs, for instance, are intelligent, lead complex social lives, and show empathy for other pigs in distress. Snakes are clever, have family relationships, and prefer to associate with their relatives. — PETA (@peta) January 26, 2021

“Be kind,” everyone!

PETA urges everyone who believes in equality and justice to take a look at their personal beliefs and the language they use, and break free of this outdated mindset that denigrates other animals. Always be kind and consider not using insults at all. — PETA (@peta) January 26, 2021

They’ve really done it this time:

Would it be problematic if I say you’ve jumped the sharkhttps://t.co/Tt2u1e2sJg — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) January 28, 2021

It’s impossible to tell the difference, actually:

Once again @TheBabylonBee is more real than real life https://t.co/cOQE4xz3UR — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) January 28, 2021

The social media person behind these words of wisdom is now arguing with people in the replies, which is always a good sign:

come back to me about being less superior than animals when an anteater builds a house — Ben (@thekingoxlade) January 27, 2021

Building houses is a skill humans excel at, yet there are plenty of skills and talents other animals have humans can only dream of – birds can soar through the sky at ease, ants can organize their labor towards a collective goal, and salmon can swim upstream to find their home! — PETA (@peta) January 27, 2021

Again, they don’t understand what we’re saying FFS!

Animals aren’t oppressed by those words because they don’t understand our language. And have no concept of words and their meaning. — Roxie, the Scourge Diva (@Mooncalf_Roxie) January 27, 2021

If you believe in equality and justice, it isn’t hard to see how calling someone an animal as an insult can further animal suffering. All the horror inflicted upon animals is rooted in the false idea that they are less than us and not deserving of respect. — PETA (@peta) January 27, 2021

This *is* stupid and just harms PETA’s overall mission:

Survival of the fittest? Animals hunting other animals and even humans? But noooo animals see us as equals so we should too😢, im against animal abuse but this is stupid and it has nothing to do with it — حمد (@SirFlye) January 28, 2021

Humans don’t usually eat other animals for survival purposes, the vast majority of humans have access to a nutritionally sound diet completely absent from animal products. Most humans eat animals because they get pleasure from it. We don’t have to kill animals. #GoVegan ❤️🌱 — PETA (@peta) January 28, 2021

Although, a big part of the group’s mission is slaughtering animals, which they admit here:

Instead of saying Peta, we should say Animal slaughters — Blue (@EzeroBlue) January 27, 2021

PETA euthanizes animals that end up homeless and unwanted thanks to society’s casual acquisition and breeding of dogs and cats. The solution is prevention. PETA spends millions every year on spaying and neutering, and promoting adoption. Stop trolling and do your part! — PETA (@peta) January 28, 2021

Um, we’re not the ones trolling here, dude. Take your own advice and log off, PETA.

