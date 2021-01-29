https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/29/playboys-honey-badger-has-lost-his-membership-in-the-white-house-correspondents-association/

So you mean to tell us that for the past four years we’ve had to put up with journos defending Playboy’s Brian Karem — aka “Honey Badger” — and then once Joe Biden is president the White House Correspondents’ Association can just deny his request for membership renewal and there’s not a peep from those some journos?

Apparently so:

This morning at 9 a.m. EST my latest column for Playboy posted – one in which I criticized the WHCA for a conflict of interest. At 10:32 a.m. I was informed by the WHCA that my request for membership this year has been declined. Guess I won’t go to the dinner this year! pic.twitter.com/wEVoOHt1eP — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) January 29, 2021

Good riddance:

One of the worst parts about my few trips to the briefing room were this dude’s loud, corny jokes. It will now be a less miserable place. https://t.co/wFidHGriNH — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) January 29, 2021

It’s a new day in America. https://t.co/qyyjp5faxd — Noam Blum (@neontaster) January 29, 2021

Imagine the reaction if this happened under President Trump?

Donald Trump provided more job security to journos than they ever gave him credit for. https://t.co/bH4yMWFShY — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 29, 2021

We really do want to hear more about why the WHCA pulled his pass:

Oh look! The dude the WHCA “rallied” around last year because Trump had his credentials yanked didn’t have his credentials renewed. Amazing. https://t.co/dNU2OArlPt — RBe (@RBPundit) January 29, 2021

If it was this easy to get rid of him, why couldn’t Trump do it? https://t.co/70tmDlWBCm — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) January 29, 2021

Flashback to when Kayleigh McEnany asked the WHCA to do something about Karem’s antics in December. And now they’ve acted?

.@PressSec seemingly calls for @whca to investigate @BrianKarem: “If you’re a female woman in the Republican Party who takes that podium, guess what your worry is? Having a Playboy reporter shout questions at you, demeaning misogynistic questions, during a briefing.” (1/2) pic.twitter.com/xZLJe1QcOt — Quint Forgey (@QuintForgey) December 1, 2020

***

