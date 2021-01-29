https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/29/playboys-honey-badger-has-lost-his-membership-in-the-white-house-correspondents-association/

So you mean to tell us that for the past four years we’ve had to put up with journos defending Playboy’s Brian Karem — aka “Honey Badger” — and then once Joe Biden is president the White House Correspondents’ Association can just deny his request for membership renewal and there’s not a peep from those some journos?

Imagine the reaction if this happened under President Trump?

We really do want to hear more about why the WHCA pulled his pass:

Flashback to when Kayleigh McEnany asked the WHCA to do something about Karem’s antics in December. And now they’ve acted?

