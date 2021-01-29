https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/29/plot-twist-elizabeth-warren-apparently-wants-to-prevent-market-instability-by-keeping-hedge-funds-in-charge-of-market-manipulation/

Elizabeth Warren is not just going to sit idly by and let random people manipulate the stock market!

Nope. She’d much rather have the hedge fund guys do it:

Go figure.

Well, it’s really only unexpected if you forget that Elizabeth Warren is a hypocrite and a fraud.

That’s sure what it sounds like …

And 100% garbage person.

