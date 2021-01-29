https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/29/plot-twist-elizabeth-warren-apparently-wants-to-prevent-market-instability-by-keeping-hedge-funds-in-charge-of-market-manipulation/

Elizabeth Warren is not just going to sit idly by and let random people manipulate the stock market!

Nope. She’d much rather have the hedge fund guys do it:

Casino-like swings in stock prices of GameStop reflect wild levels of speculation that don’t help GameStop’s workers or customers and could lead to market instability. Today I told the SEC to explain what exactly it’s doing to prevent market manipulation. https://t.co/NWaZe1jFVb pic.twitter.com/MAbjHcq47i — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) January 29, 2021

Go figure.

Senator Warren siding with the hedge funds over the little guys in the $GME debate was an unexpected plot twist. https://t.co/4kWRyT8Om4 — Retired Orrin G. Hatch (@RetiredOrrin) January 29, 2021

Well, it’s really only unexpected if you forget that Elizabeth Warren is a hypocrite and a fraud.

It sounds like Warren is trying to protect the hedge funds https://t.co/VJb8v2KORP — Tim Pool (@Timcast) January 29, 2021

Are you saying “I asked Wall St to figure out how to stop the common person from screw up our stock prices?” https://t.co/gpqkXP7ZfO — Xavier Dreyman, B.A., R.F. Technician (@xavierdreyman) January 29, 2021

That’s sure what it sounds like …

Again, this woman is a total fraud. She’s going after the Reddit traders. https://t.co/m46dhuBeGX — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) January 29, 2021

While you have people like @AOC @tedcruz @RashidaTlaib and others outraged at the attack on retail investors by platforms like @RobinhoodApp, you also have @SenWarren attacking these investors in an attempt to disenfranchise everyday investors and give more power to hedge funds https://t.co/ev3AKIYMbq — Clever Pseudonym (@AnarchoCowboyTX) January 29, 2021

You’re actually taking about promoting market manipulation here, oh brave scourge of Wall Street. https://t.co/tkQg9o4Kuo — Colin Duffy (@TheRightDuff) January 29, 2021

And 100% garbage person.

Warren doesn’t give a damn about the little guy. For her, it’s all about large corporations (so the people she attacks in public but is actually tight with) https://t.co/7eZgY6BdkG — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 29, 2021

Warren protecting her financial elite buddies who donate millions to her. Wake up folks. https://t.co/qaMAAhRpMA — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) January 29, 2021

