Sen. James Lankford delivered a powerful speech on the Senate floor Wednesday, showing images of babies in the womb and urging pro-abortion lawmakers to ask themselves, “Is that a baby?”

CBN News reports the Republican senator from Oklahoma chastised pro-abortion lawmakers for claiming to “follow the science” while repeatedly ignoring basic scientific facts about life before birth.

“That face, that nose, those two eyes, that mouth, that chin, those fingers—is that a baby? That’s really the only question,” he asked.

Pointing to ultrasound images of unborn babies at various gestations, Lankford said each is “a separate person, and science would confirm that, so please don’t tell me you follow the science wherever it goes, because some facts are obvious.”

“Because that child has ten fingers and ten toes and a beating heart and a functioning nervous system. That child has DNA that’s different than the mom or the dad. That’s not random tissue,” he said.

Today, however, Lankford said the violent reality of abortion gets disguised by euphemisms like “reproductive care.”

“… but what it really means is paying someone in a clinic to reach into the womb with a surgical instrument to pull the arms and legs off of a child in the womb so that they will bleed to death in the womb and then suction out the little boy or girl’s body parts one at a time,” he said.

“Maybe it’s because as a nation, some people are afraid to answer the most obvious question: Is that a baby? That’s the most obvious question,” the senator continued.

He slammed President Joe Biden for promoting abortions and picking radical pro-abortion lawmakers for his administration, including California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to lead the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Lankford said Becerra voted against a bill to protect newborns who survive abortions from infanticide and protect late-term babies from brutal partial-birth abortions. He even opposed the Unborn Victims of Violence Act, which provides justice to pregnant women and unborn babies who are victims of violent attacks. Becerra also is trying to jail the pro-life journalists who exposed Planned Parenthood’s aborted baby body parts trade.

Lankford urged people to consider these actions and ask themselves if all children are valuable – because they should be.

“Children aren’t valuable only sometimes, or only certain children. Children are valuable,” he said.

Yet, on Jan. 22, 1973, the U.S. Supreme Court forced states to legalize abortion on demand through Roe v. Wade, a decision that resulted in the deaths of more than 62 million unborn babies, Lankford said.

After 48 years, Americans have not forgotten. Lankford praised the brave pro-lifers who come to Washington, D.C. every year for the March for Life, often marching in the bitter cold, and the many more who fight daily to protect unborn babies and support mothers.

“This year will be different due to COVID-19 and the ongoing security concerns in Washington, DC, marchers are staying home, and they are engaging virtually,” he said. “Maybe this is one more moment where even more people can get involved online because I expect the rally this year will draw an even larger number of people.”

The in-person March for Life was canceled earlier this month, but a virtual rally is scheduled for noon Friday.

Lankford encouraged pro-lifers to keep up the fight and refuse to give up.

“Defend the facts that are self-evident. Speak out for those who can’t speak for themselves because millions of future Americans are counting on it,” he said.

