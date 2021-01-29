https://justthenews.com/nation/crime/prosecutors-upgrade-charges-against-proud-boy-members-conspiracy?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Federal prosecutors are upgrading their criminal charges against two members of the Proud Boys to include conspiracy in the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month.

Prosecutors announced Friday night that Dominic Pezzola of Rochester, N.Y., and William Pepe of Beacon, N.Y., were being charged with conspiracy to obstruct law enforcement efforts to protect the Capitol from rioting.

The two men had been charged previously with lesser offenses from their activities on Jan. 6.

Prosecutors alleged Pezzola and Pepe “engaged in a conspiracy to obstruct, influence, impede, and interfere with law enforcement officers engaged in their official duties in protecting the U.S. Capitol and its grounds on Jan. 6, 2021.”

“It is alleged that Pezzola and Pepe took actions to evade and render ineffective the protective equipment deployed by Capitol Police in active riot control measures, including actions to remove temporary metal barricades erected by the Capitol Police for the purpose of controlling access to the Capitol Grounds, and the stealing and purloining of property belonging to Capitol Police,” the Justice Department said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

