https://www.theblaze.com/news/school-staff-member-attacks-trump-supporters-online

A New York state public school staff member recently posted a profanity-laced Facebook message calling supporters of former President Donald Trump “scum,” “a plague upon the world,” and “white privileged” — and now the school district is looking into the matter.

What are the details?

The post is from Brandon Mendoza of the Rome City School District, according to multiple outlets. Rome is located in upstate New York, about 45 minutes east of Syracuse. News outlets have characterized Mendoza as a teacher, but Superintendent Peter Blake would only address the “comments of a staff member.”

While WIBX-AM reported that Mendoza’s message has been deleted, another Facebook user posted a screenshot of it:

The post reads, “Just want to remind the white privileged Trump supporters, who are eerily silent as of late, that you’re scum and yourself a plague upon the world. I hope the universe blesses you with infertility and the inability to piss without it hurting. Y’all extinct. Go the f*** away. Be shameful. We will never forget.”

The post concludes, “Oh, and if you’re family or you consider yourself a close friend and voted for him, go f*** yourself. I will gladly take a bereavement day at the spa when you expire.”

The school district on Friday didn’t immediately return phone calls from TheBlaze asking for more information about Mendoza. But a comment under the latter Facebook post indicated he works at Bellamy Elementary School in the district. A family handbook for the school’s 2019-20 academic year showed a B. Mendoza listed under support staff as “ENL,” which stands for English as a New Language in New York State.

What did the superintendent have to say?

Superintendent Blake issued a statement on the matter, WKTV-TV reported: “Thank you to everyone who reached out to express their concern and disappointment caused by the comments of a staff member. Our district believes in equity & tolerance and the individual’s comments do not reflect those values. While we cannot speak publicly about personnel-related issues, I can assure you that we are addressing the situation with our legal counsel and the State Education Department. On behalf of all Rome City School District employees, I am sorry that our school community was represented in such a negative light.”

The Rome Sentinel reported that Blake later was asked if his statement was about a district teacher’s social media message against Trump supporters. Blake replied that it “was in reference to a staff member wishing harm on people” and had “nothing to do with politics,” the paper said.

Blake added “hate is hate, and wishing harm on people is not OK…regardless of political opinions or viewpoints of the world. It is not what public schools anywhere represent and certainly not the ideals of our school community in Rome,” the Sentinel reported.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

