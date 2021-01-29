https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/qanon-shaman-wants-in-on-trump-trial-this-smells-like-a-setup/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

A man photographed wearing face paint and a horned headdress at the U.S. Capitol said he would be willing to testify at former President Trump’s impeachment trial in February, his attorney told The Associated Press.

Jacob Chansley, who is known in liberal media as the “QAnon Shaman,” would be willing to testify that he was incited to allegedly storm the Capitol by the then-president, according to attorney Albert Watkins.

Watkins said his client has not yet made contact with any members of the Senate.

Chansley was arrested on Jan. 9 and later charged with civil disorder, obstruction of official proceedings and disorderly conduct in a restricted building. He is set to be arraigned today and has yet to enter a plea.

Court records indicate Chansley told investigators he attended the riot specifically “at the request of the president that all ‘patriots’ come to D.C. on January 6.” Watkins said that after Trump failed to pardon him or other participants in the Capitol breach, his client “felt like he was betrayed by the president.”

“He regrets very, very much having just been duped by the president.”

Nothing about this story from Chansley’s lawyer seems genuine.

It reeks of a setup to frame President Trump.