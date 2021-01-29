https://thehill.com/homenews/house/536496-rep-bush-says-shes-moving-office-away-from-greenes-for-safety

Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) said Friday that she’s moving her office away from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) for her safety.

The progressive lawmaker accused Greene and her staff of berating her in a hallway, adding that the Georgia Republican targeted her on Twitter.

“A maskless Marjorie Taylor Greene & her staff berated me in a hallway. She targeted me & others on social media,” Bush tweeted. “I’m moving my office away from hers for my team’s safety.”

“I’ve called for the expulsion of members who incited the insurrection from Day 1. Bring H.Res 25 to a vote.,” she continued.

H.R. 25, which was introduced following the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, would require the House Ethics Committee to investigate and remove lawmakers who voted to challenge President Biden's Electoral College victory.

H.R. 25, which was introduced following the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, would require the House Ethics Committee to investigate and remove lawmakers who voted to challenge President Biden’s Electoral College victory.

Representatives for Bush’s and Greene’s offices didn’t immediately return a request for comment from The Hill.

Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiGOP congressman demands Ocasio-Cortez apologize following Twitter exchange with Cruz Georgia senators pushed administration, Senate Democrats to pass a new round of stimulus checks: report Boebert clashes with Parkland survivor on Twitter: ‘Give your keyboard a rest, child’ MORE‘s (D-Calif.) office said it had directed the room assignment change based on the request.

The accusation from Bush comes as some House Democrats expressed feeling unsafe around certain colleagues in the weeks since the violent attack on the Capitol building.

Since then, some GOP lawmakers have flouted new security measures, with members like Rep. Andy Harris Andrew (Andy) Peter HarrisRachel Maddow: GOP has become party of a ‘fringe, violent, extremist criminal movement’ The Hill’s Morning Report – Biden: Focus on vaccine, virus, travel Tensions running high after gun incident near House floor MORE (R-Md.) setting off metal detectors at the Capitol with a concealed gun. Firearms are not allowed in the chamber.

Greene herself has drawn scrutiny this week after a video surfaced that showed her taunting David Hogg, a gun control activist and survivor of the Majory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting in Parkland, Fla., before she was elected to Congress.

In addition, CNN uncovered Facebook posts this week that appeared to show Greene expressed support for violence against Democrats before running for Congress. Greene has, in the past, been tied to the QAnon conspiracy theory which has alleged, in part, that various members of Congress, the media and celebrities were running a secret child sex trafficking ring.

In response to the report from CNN, Greene characterized the article as a “hit piece” focused on her time before she ran for office.

