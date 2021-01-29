https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/kerry-privatejet-carbon-cars/2021/01/29/id/1007877

A private jet owned by President Joe Biden’s Special Envoy on Climate John Kerry produced as much carbon emissions in the past year as 36 typical passenger cars would in the same period, Fox News reported.

According to flight logs obtained from aviation data firm FlightAware — which also has a flight tracking mobile app — Kerry’s family Gulfstream GIV-SP recorded about 22 hours and 22 minutes of flight time in 2020.

That’s equivalent to 166 metric tons of carbon — for flights between Feb. 9, 2020, and Jan. 10, 2021, as measured by Paramount Business Jets emissions calculator, Fox News said.

The typical passenger car produces about 4.6 metric tons of carbon, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, based on the assumption that it’s driven about 11,500 miles a year with a fuel economy of 22 miles per gallon.

Additionally, Fox News reported that financial disclosure forms from his time as a senator from Massachusetts and as secretary of state showed Kerry’s family owned a private jet charter company with assets of more than $1 million that generated annual revenue of anywhere from $50,000 to as much as $1 million between 2008 and 2013.

Fox News noted that private jets can produce as much as 40 times the carbon as commercial passenger planes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

