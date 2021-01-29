https://justthenews.com/government/report-prisoners-guantanamo-bay-receive-covid-19-vaccine-ahead-most-americans?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Prisoners at the U.S. Military Base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba will reportedly be offered the coronavirus vaccine in the coming weeks, jumping ahead of the vast majority of Americans who have not yet received the medicine.

The Pentagon “has decided to offer coronavirus vaccines to detainees at [the prison], possibly starting next week,” the New York Times reported this week.

The prisoners, if they accept the vaccine, will move ahead of the tens of millions of Americans who have not yet received it. A little less than 30 million of the shots have already been distributed throughout the U.S.

Among the prisoners in Guantanamo include former high-ranking Al Qaeda official Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and alleged September 11 facilitator Ramzi bin al-Shibh.

The plan was blasted by numerous Americans associated with relief efforts during the 9/11 terrorist attacks, such as former New York City Fire Commissioner Tom Van Essen, who in the New York Post called the Pentagon’s decision “theater of the absurd.”

“It’s the most ludicrous thing I’ve ever heard,” former Ground Zero demolition supervisor John Feal told the paper.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

