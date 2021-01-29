https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/29/reporter-follows-up-on-jen-psakis-promise-to-circle-back-15-page-flips-later-a-pledge-to-re-circle-back-ensues/
The first full week of the Biden presidency brought with it plenty of promises from WH press secretary Jen Psaki to “circle back” later to reporters’ questions:
SUPERCUT!
Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) is going to “circle back” pic.twitter.com/uf5yAWmcYy
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 26, 2021
But now that Psaki’s been on the job for over a week, we’re getting into previously uncharted territory: A promise circle back to a previous circle back:
When you follow up on one of Psaki’s ‘circle backs’ pic.twitter.com/w0q0xRTwTz
— ᴛʜᴇ ʀɪɢʜᴛ ᴛᴏ ʙᴇᴀʀ ᴍᴇᴍᴇꜱ (@grandoldmemes) January 29, 2021
Can “circling back to the circle back of a previous circle back” be far behind?
“I’m not gonna say ‘let’s circle back’, but…let’s circle back.” https://t.co/fX8Utz6tYF
— The Office of Watchr 🕵️♂️ (@Watchr12) January 29, 2021
And the press glows this woman up and gave Kayleigh shit. https://t.co/Xl8y5KTJKH
— MarcRybyn2 (@rybyn2) January 29, 2021
The difference between Psaki and @kayleighmcenany is that one was prepared for their job, the other is going to rely on the media to go easy on them. I miss seeing the big binder with markers for topics that Kayleigh easily flipped to to actually answer questions. https://t.co/QmPPdLi04k
— Scott Bronson (@TweetRevere) January 29, 2021
She sounds exactly like Biden..no clue what to say https://t.co/i16BFmx5Wp
— Andrew Brady (@AndrewBrady15) January 29, 2021
Struggling with softballs is a bad sign https://t.co/Uz7GY9JgVk
— Pete (@bighoopsfan77) January 29, 2021