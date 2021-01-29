https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/29/reporter-follows-up-on-jen-psakis-promise-to-circle-back-15-page-flips-later-a-pledge-to-re-circle-back-ensues/

The first full week of the Biden presidency brought with it plenty of promises from WH press secretary Jen Psaki to “circle back” later to reporters’ questions:

But now that Psaki’s been on the job for over a week, we’re getting into previously uncharted territory: A promise circle back to a previous circle back:

Can “circling back to the circle back of a previous circle back” be far behind?

