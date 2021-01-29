https://thehill.com/homenews/house/536545-republican-jewish-coalition-offended-and-appalled-by-taylor-greene-comments

The Republican Jewish Coalition released a statement Friday condemning Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), saying it is “offended and appalled by her comments and her actions.”

Greene has come under scrutiny recently after video footage surfaced of her taunting David Hogg, a survivor of a mass shooting that took place in a Parkland, Fla., high school in 2018. At the time, Greene did not hold congressional office.

The newly elected congress woman has also been associated with the right-wing conspiracy theory QAnon.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the Coalition’s statement released Friday, the group said that it has always “spoken out against antisemitic comments from individuals on both sides of the political aisle,” adding that it does not hesitate to do so again in Greene’s case.

The group added that it threw its support behind Greene’s primary opponent when she ran for her seat in Georgia in 2020.

“[W]e supported Greene’s primary opponent, John Cowan, in Georgia,” the coalition continued. “We did so because we found Greene’s past behavior deeply offensive.”

“She repeatedly used offensive language in long online video diatribes, promoted bizarre political conspiracy theories, and refused to admit a mistake after posing for photos with a long-time white supremacist leader,” the group continued.

A recent report from CNN also found Facebook posts that appeared to show Greene expressed support for violence against Democrats before running for Congress.

“We opposed her as a candidate and we continue to oppose her now. She is far outside the mainstream of the Republican Party, and the RJC is working closely with the House Republican leadership regarding next steps in this matter,” the statement said.

Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) said on Friday that she does not feel comfortable being around Greene and is moving her office away Greene’s for the safety of her team.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

