(THE COLLEGE FIX) – A non-peer reviewed paper that examines “right-wing echo chambers on YouTube” labels a variety of commentators as “far-right” including “Dilbert” cartoonist Scott Adams.

Feedback on the paper, titled “Evaluating the scale, growth, and origins of right-wing echo chambers on YouTube,” led the researchers to plan a paper revision before seeking official publication in an academic journal. The research team first published the paper in November on arXiv.org, an open publication platform hosted by Cornell University.

The researchers looked at video consumption from 2016 to 2019 and used an algorithm to classify videos from “far-left” to “far-right.”

