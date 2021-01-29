https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/grenell-biden-china-russia/2021/01/29/id/1007868

Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell said on Newsmax TV Friday that ”China is a crisis” and that the Department of Justice should investigate the 50 or so former intelligence officers who had said the revelations from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop were ”Russian disinformation.”

”There has been a very loud message from the Democrats to look over at Russia and avoid the China relationship,” Grenell said on ”The Chris Salcedo Show.” ”I want to be very clear that Russia is a problem, but China is a crisis.

”And right before the election, and we still haven’t gotten to the bottom of this and most of the media are letting it go. But there was a letter issued by 50 former intelligence officials who said that the Hunter laptop story was misinformation from Russia. And that we shouldn’t look at the Hunter Biden laptop.

”That was wrong. They had no evidence to even say that. That was politics at play and that was right before the election. And frankly, I think DOJ (Department of Justice) should investigate that. What did they know, and why did they say that? Why did they tell the American public and the American media not to pursue the Hunter Biden laptop issue when we know that that is a very serious issue?”

Grenell’s comments come as President Joe Biden earlier this week in an executive order barred references to the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 by geographic location. That despite a U.S. intelligence community joint assessment issued in April 2020 that the virus originated in China.

Also this week, Biden’s nominee as ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, admitted and said she regretted giving a speech to the China-backed Confucius Institute at Savannah State University in Georgia in 2019. The U.S. government has dubbed the Confucius Institute a propaganda arm of the communist nation.

The New York Post broke the story of Hunter Biden’s laptop in October, saying emails discovered on the computer by a technician at a repair shop where Hunter Biden had essentially abandoned it suggested influence peddling with officials from companies in Ukraine and China.

Joe Biden has said that he had no knowledge of his son’s business. The emails were bolstered by statements by Tony Bobulinski, Hunter Biden’s then-business partner who said Joe Biden was well aware of his son’s activities.

