(FAITHWIRE) – In the Netherlands, the government isn’t responding to the reality of COVID-19. Instead, officials are responding to a possible reality in the future.

Dutch lawmakers made the decision last week to implement a draconian lockdown, complete with a 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. curfew – the first one enacted in the Netherlands since World War II, according to Slate. The anger is motivated, at least in part, because the government made the decision to implement the strict lockdown and its accompanying curfew despite the fact that COVID-19 cases are falling in the Dutch country.

For context, as Reuters reported, documented infections in the Netherlands have been steadily declining now for weeks. There were just under 4,000 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday, marking the smallest daily increase since late November.

