The Republican National Committee plans on inviting former President Donald Trump to speak at this year’s spring donor meeting in April, Politico reports.

Trump is expected to join several potential 2024 candidates and GOP leaders during the three-day retreat in Palm Beach, Florida, where Trump has been staying at his Mar-a-Lago resort. This would mark one of the former president’s first public appearances since leaving office earlier this month.

The former president recently appeared in a photo with one of the top Republicans in Congress, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., after a meeting in Florida to reportedly patch up their relationship after the congressman criticized Trump over the Capitol riot, according to The Wall Street Journal.

McCarthy said after the meeting that Trump “committed to helping elect Republicans in the House and Senate” and said that “a united conservative movement will strengthen the bonds of our citizens and uphold the freedoms our country was founded on.”

Although a venue has not yet been selected, Politico’s source note that it will not be held at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump was previously invited to appear at the RNC’s winter meeting, along with several potential presidential candidates, but did not attend the meeting, which took place the same week as the Capitol riot.

A spokesperson for Trump did not respond to Politico’s request for comment.

