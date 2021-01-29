https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/romney-has-an-84-approval-rating-among-democrats/
Mitt Romney Has An 84% Approval Rating With Utah Democrats
Republican Utah Sen. Mitt Romney has an 84 percent approval rating among Utah Democrats, more than double his approval rating among the state’s Republican voters, according to a Thursday poll from Deseret News.
Romney faces a 64 percent disapproval rating among Republicans in his home state.