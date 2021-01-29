https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/texas-cop-arrested-last-week-for-bribery-arrested-this-week-for-child-porn-bestiality/

San Antonio, TX — San Antonio Police Officer Erik Rodriguez is accused of being a particularly bad cop. Earlier this month, the 14-year veteran of the department was arrested on a misuse of official information charge. One week later, he was arrested again, this time for bribery. And, this week, this cop was arrested one more time — on charges of possession of child porn bestiality.

Rodriguez’s descent into crime apparently began earlier this month when this monster allegedly took money from a suspect accused of beating women, Jeremiah Gonzalez, and helped him obtain confidential information to help his case.

According to Express News, police said in that arrest, a detective investigating allegations of dating violence learned that the victim believed her abuser’s friend was providing him with information about the ongoing investigation.

The detective discovered that the suspected abuser received case information from Rodriguez, who was paid by the suspect, authorities said. It took just $100, according to prosecutors, for Rodriguez to sell out the citizens who pay his salary.

“Preventing family violence and providing services to victims has been and remains a priority for the San Antonio Police Department,” Police Chief William McManus said after the first arrest. “I am bitterly disappointed and frustrated that an SAPD Officer would violate his oath of office and the public trust by placing a survivor in jeopardy. The quick response of the SAPD Detective assigned to this case reinforces that there will be swift and serious consequences for any type of misconduct. The investigation of the officer and the abuser will continue, and additional charges may be filed.”

McManus had to issue yet another statement this week, decrying the officer’s actions once again. Announcing that he is suspending Rodriguez without pay, McManus said, “The allegations against Officer Rodriguez are serious and troubling and will continue to be addressed through criminal and administrative processes.”

According to prosecutors, after he was arrested for bribery and manipulating evidence, Rodriguez was found in possession of child sexual exploitation material. He was charged for possession of this content which apparently depicted a child “engaging in sexual conduct, namely sexual bestiality.”

Because Rodriguez had not been yet charged with the sexual offense prior to the grand jury indictment for bribery and information misuse, the grand jury set a bond of $100,000 in the case. Luckily, he remains behind bars as of the writing of this article.

Sadly, although Rodriguez’s case is shocking, it is hardly an isolated incident. Police sexual misconduct is one of America’s dirty little secrets. Barely a day goes by without news of a law enforcement officer’s arrest for raping adults and children alike. There are so many instances of officers arrested for sexual misconduct that the Free Thought Project cannot report on all of them.

It is a sad day when police officers — the ones who claim to protect us — are caught preying on society’s most vulnerable. However, there are a lot of sad days as this situation plays out like a broken record, over and over again. Luckily, this alleged monster was caught.

Pedophiles often seek out positions of power and authority over children so they are in a position to abuse. Priests, teachers, coaches, police officers, counselors, and others are just some of the fields in which pedophiles will attempt to gain employment.

As TFTP has reported, a study exposed the startling fact that police officers are arrested about 1,100 times a year, or roughly three officers charged every day. Many of these arrests are over unspeakable sex crimes.

“Police crimes are not uncommon,” the study’s lead researcher Philip M. Stinson concluded. “Our data directly contradicts some of the prevailing assumptions and the proposition that only a small group of rotten apples perpetrate the vast majority of police crime.” Although nearly 60 percent of the crimes “occurred when the officer was technically off-duty,” Stinson wrote, “a significant portion of these so-called off-duty crimes also lies within the context of police work and the perpetrator’s role as a police officer, including instances where off-duty officers flash a badge, an official weapon, or otherwise use their power, authority, and the respect afforded to them as a means to commit crime.”

According to a report from WaPo, in cases involving allegations of sexual abuse, 72 percent of the officers were fired, and more than 80 percent resulted in convictions, the study found. There were 422 reported cases of forcible and statutory rape, 352 cases of forcible fondling and 94 sodomy cases over the seven years of the study, which Stinson called “larger than expected based on the existing research.” The data search turned up 174 examples of male officers arrested in cases of “Driving While Female,” in which women drivers were harassed or assaulted. About 82 percent of those cases ended in convictions.

Despite the high rate of conviction, the sentences handed out are insultingly low.

To access our archive of rapist cops, click here.

Article posted with permission from Matt Agorist

