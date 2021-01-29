https://www.theepochtimes.com/sarah-huckabee-sanders-outlines-her-agenda-for-arkansas-if-elected-governor_3678065.html

Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders laid out a high-level summary of the agenda she would implement if elected as the governor of Arkansas.

Sanders said in series of Twitter messages that she would lower the state income tax, reduce the cost and size of government, and create more good jobs.

“I love my state, and care about our people. I will champion good schools and good teachers, but also offer more choices to parents of kids in failing schools,” Sanders wrote. “Every child must have the opportunity of a quality education—and no child should ever be trapped in a life of poverty and despair.

“Our goal shouldn’t be to take assistance away from the working poor, but to offer the right education and job training opportunities to incentivize work and unleash hope for a better future.”

Former President Donald Trump on Monday night endorsed Sanders, saying she will “always fight” for the state and “do what is right.”

“Sarah will be a GREAT Governor, and she has my Complete and Total Endorsement!” Trump said.

Sanders served as Trump’s press secretary until June 2019.

Asa Hutchinson, a Republican, is the governor of Arkansas.

Sanders raised $1 million in the first four days of her candidacy, including donations from all 75 counties in Arkansas, according to a statement from her campaign.

“As governor, I will not be intimidated by the serious challenges we face. I will courageously lead,” Sanders wrote on Twitter about her agenda. “I will take on the bureaucracy, reduce the cost and size of government, and make it accountable to you. I will lower the state income tax to reward hard work, allow our businesses to compete, grow, and prosper, and create more good jobs.”

Sanders, 38, the daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee, announced her 2022 bid for Arkansas governor on Monday in an eight-minute video.

“With the radical left now in control of Washington, your governor is your last line of defense,” she said. “With your support, I hope to be the first woman to lead our state as governor.”

Sanders is the most high-profile Trump official to seek major office and did so less than a week after the end of his presidency.

It marks Trump’s second post-White House endorsement. Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward, a Trump ally, was re-elected to the role on Jan. 22, fending off several challengers, after Trump endorsed her for another two-year term.

