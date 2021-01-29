https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/scalise-nancy-pelosi-house-congress/2021/01/29/id/1007789

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., told Fox News this week that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., “needs to stop” demonizing Republicans following her comments about her colleagues.

Scalise, on “The Ingraham Angle” on Thursday evening, addressed Pelosi’s recent comment “the enemy is within the House of Representatives,” and the House would therefore need to fund additional security for its members.

The congressman said that “this is a dangerous kind of game that she is playing. You know, she needs to stop doing this because we have seen where this goes, if they try to demonize their opponents.”

He added later, “If there was a real, credible threat that she knew of, no matter who it is, a member of Congress or somebody else, go to the authorities with that. And she didn’t do that. She goes to the press, which tells you what she is really trying to do is scare people, create distractions. Another thing they are trying to do, Laura, is take away our second amendment rights.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

