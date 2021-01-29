https://www.theepochtimes.com/sen-cruz-urges-senate-colleagues-to-oppose-confirmation-of-dhs-secretary-nominee-mayorkas_3676821.html
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) on Thursday called on his fellow Senate colleagues to oppose President Joe Biden’s choice to lead the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Alejandro Mayorkas, over his “disregard for the rule of law and embrace of China.” As Mayorkas heads for final Senate confirmation, Cruz on Twitter shared a letter (pdf) on Twitter addressed to his Congressional colleagues, outlining what he has described as a “long list of ethical, legal, and policy failures” during Mayorkas’s public service tenure. There’s a long list of ethical, legal, and policy failures throughout Alejandro Mayorkas’ public service tenure. That’s why I urge my Senate colleagues to oppose his confirmation to be President Biden’s @DHSgov Secretary. Read my letter here 👇 pic.twitter.com/3RzF8PxHdE — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) January 28, 2021