OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 7:12 AM PT – Friday, January 29, 2021
Republican Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.) said Joe Biden’s decision to end construction on the Keystone XL pipeline is an effort to “make America unemployed again.” One America’s John Hines caught up with the Montana lawmaker, who’s set to introduce legislation to reverse Biden’s decision.
