https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/sephora-cuts-ties-beauty-influencer-conservative-says-republicans-arent-aligned-values/

The beauty store Sephora has cancelled all future partnerships and cut ties with beauty influencer Amanda Ensing for being a conservative.

The makeup shop responded to liberal activists who were outraged that they would dare to work with a Republican by saying that she “shared content on social media that is not aligned with Sephora’s values around inclusivity.”

Ensing posts pretty standard beauty content mixed with some posts about her pretty standard conservative views — such as her support for the Second Amendment.

“Thank you for reaching out and bringing this to our attention. We were made aware that Amanda Ensing, an influencer contracted through one of our external vendors’ campaigns, recently shared content on social media that is not aligned with Sephora’s values around inclusivity. As soon as we were informed, we made the decision to cease all programming with Amanda and will not be engaging her for future partnerships,” Sephora wrote in a response to a social media activist.

TRENDING: Janice Dean Breaks Down on Live TV After NY Officials Admit Covid Nursing Home Deaths Were Undercounted by 50% (VIDEO)

Now, conservative women are rallying to Ensing’s defense.

“To any conservative woman out there that shops at Sephora …Take your money elsewhere,” Republican political commentator and activist Courtney Holland wrote. She added that Ensing has “brought LOADS of business to them over the years with her millions of followers across her platforms and promotion of their products.”

To any conservative woman out there that shops at @Sephora…Take your money elsewhere@AmandaEnsing has brought them LOADS of business to them over the years with her millions of followers across her platforms and promotion of their products. https://t.co/1Wj4QISj23 — Courtney Holland 🇺🇸 (@hollandcourtney) January 30, 2021

cc: @Sephora cancel culture much? Did you also let go of all your conservative employees in your stores or warehouses because they associate with a political party in the FREE land? This is sick. https://t.co/nCdlRA6Kjx — a (@allxdvs) January 30, 2021

Ensing tweeted on Friday night that her legal team has asked the company for more information as to why they are ceasing the relationship.

“I am disappointed that a brand that claims to be inclusive seems to be excluding conservative voices,” Ensing wrote.

Thank you 🙏🏽 My legal team has asked @Sephora for more information as to why they are ceasing the relationship. I am disappointed that a brand that claims to be inclusive seems to be excluding conservative voices. I will keep everyone updated 🇺🇸 https://t.co/rAQpDQTIaU — Amanda Ensing (@AmandaEnsing) January 30, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

