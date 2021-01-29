https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/29/serious-person-ana-navarro-says-house-gop-leader-kevin-mccarthys-trip-to-visit-his-master-donald-trump-in-fla-is-white-slavery-video/

Yesterday, Lincoln Project senior adviser Rachel Bitecofer threatened to get Nicaraguan American Ana Navarro to run against her fellow “Cuban Floridian” Marco Rubio.

In case Bitecofer ends up making good on her threat, it’s probably a good idea for Rubio to know exactly what he’s up against:

The irony of Ana Navarro denouncing someone else as “pathetic” is not lost on us.

She really can’t.

She can’t give up proving many critics of #NeverTrump right, either.

Liberals seem to have a knack for minimizing atrocities (especially when it’s done in the name of sticking it to Donald Trump).

We look forward to the debates.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...