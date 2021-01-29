https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2021/01/29/shocka-obama-appointed-judge-sentences-fbi-attorney-kevin-clinesmith-who-forged-email-in-carter-page-fisa-process-to-probation/

No jail for Kevin Clinesmith? You know, the anti-Trump FBI attorney who forged email in the Carter Page FISA process?

Probation.

400 hours of community service.

Wish we could say we’re shocked but when we saw it was an Obama appointee … eh.

More detail:

All too real, sadly.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Nope.

We’re not.

At all.

Which is so very telling.

***

