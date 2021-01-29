https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2021/01/29/shocka-obama-appointed-judge-sentences-fbi-attorney-kevin-clinesmith-who-forged-email-in-carter-page-fisa-process-to-probation/

No jail for Kevin Clinesmith? You know, the anti-Trump FBI attorney who forged email in the Carter Page FISA process?

Probation.

400 hours of community service.

Wish we could say we’re shocked but when we saw it was an Obama appointee … eh.

BREAKING: Obama appointee Judge Boasberg sentences dirty anti-Trump FBI attorney Kevin Eugene Clinesmith to probation — NO JAIL — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) January 29, 2021

More detail:

NEWS: Kevin Clinesmith, FBI attorney who forged email in Carter Page FISA process, receives a sentence of 12 months probation, 400 hours of community service, and a $100 fee. — Ivan Pentchoukov (@IvanPentchoukov) January 29, 2021

Unreal — LaughAtLefties (@LaughAtLefties) January 29, 2021

All too real, sadly.

It is the Just-us system afterall! — George Hudspeth 🇺🇸 (@GeorgeHudspeth) January 29, 2021

This is why it will never stop. If no one goes to jail, it will continue. — 🇺🇸 Bring in the righty 🇺🇸 (@Romeo1623) January 29, 2021

“You asked for miracles, Theo, I give you the F-B-I.” Hans Gruber — WilsonFromFlorida🍊 (@kayworthy1) January 29, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Are you really surprised though — rmt2295 (@rmt834) January 29, 2021

Nope.

We’re not.

At all.

Which is so very telling.

***



