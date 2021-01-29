https://endtimeheadlines.org/2021/01/snowy-owl-spotted-in-central-park-for-first-time-in-more-than-100-years/

(ETH) – There was just an extremely rare sight that took place in Central Park that experts say has not transpired in over one hundred years. According to CBS New York, Bird watchers were seen flocking to catch a glimpse of a snowy owl.

The owl was reportedly spotted on Wednesday morning on a baseball field in the park’s North Meadow.

These particular owls are native to the Arctic tundra and migrate south during the winter and experts say the last recorded sighting of a snowy owl in Central Park was dated back in 1890.

Ricky Scaparo is the pastor and founder of the international ministry End Time Headlines. A ministry that provides resources to equip believers and to inform the discerning of the signs and seasons in which we live. His mission is to inform his readers and viewers of prophetic events and how they are unfolding before our very eyes through news and headlines presented from a prophetic perspective in light of the Holy Bible.

