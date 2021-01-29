https://politicrossing.com/rudy-giuliani-compares-big-tech-to-chinese-oppression/

Nearly five years old, the above tweet didn’t age very well, now did it?

A few years ago I opened a Robinhood account and yet never did anything with it. Basically I downloaded the app and forgot I had it. But because I have an account I got their CYA email explaining away the egregious actions they took yesterday.

An update on market conditions

Hi Christopher,

It’s been a tough day, and we’re grateful to you for being a Robinhood customer. In light of the extraordinary market conditions this week, we temporarily limited buying for certain securities this morning. Starting tomorrow, we plan to allow limited buys of these securities. We’ll continue to monitor the situation and may make adjustments as needed.

This was a temporary decision made to best continue serving you, and was not an easy one to make. We know it’s led to frustration and confusion, and wanted to provide some clarity.

As a brokerage firm, we have many financial requirements, including SEC net capital obligations and clearinghouse deposits. Some of these requirements fluctuate based on volatility in the markets and can be substantial in the current environment. These requirements exist to protect investors and the markets and we take our responsibilities to comply with them seriously, including through the measures we have taken today.

To be clear, this decision was not made on the direction of any market maker we route to or other market participants.

The past year in particular has shown us that the financial markets are for everyone—not just institutional investors and hedge funds. We’ve seen a new generation enter the market, and they’re sparking conversations about what it means to be an investor. We stand in support of you, our customers. Democratizing finance for all means giving more people access, not less.

We’ll keep monitoring market conditions and will update this Help Center article with the latest changes. We also published a blog post regarding today’s events.

Thank you again for being a Robinhood customer. We’re so grateful for your support.

Sincerely,

The Robinhood Team

Let’s just take a look through this and ask some questions:

“It’s been a tough day” – Boy I bet it has, but what about the small investors – playing well within the rules – who you screwed?

“We temporarily limited buying for certain securities this morning” – Because, well, we had overlords to protect. Hope you’re okay with that.

“Starting tomorrow, we plan to allow limited buys of these securities. We’ll continue to monitor the situation and may make adjustments as needed.” – play nice kids and give some of the money back to the rich kids, and we will let you play again.

“To be clear, this decision was not made on the direction of any market maker we route to or other market participants.” – Uh-huh…

“The past year in particular has shown us that the financial markets are for everyone—not just institutional investors and hedge funds” – except when push comes to shove and the little guy starts winning. Then we step in.

“We stand in support of you, our customers” – except when we don’t.

“Thank you again for being a Robinhood customer. We’re so grateful for your support.” – Hey, where did you go? Hello? Are you still there?

