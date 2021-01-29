https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/state-bar-georgia-tells-lin-wood-undergo-mental-health-examination-lose-law-license/

Attorney Lin Wood is an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump.

When the Republican Party abandoned the US President on November 4th, Lin Wood and a handful of American patriots stood with the president and worked to expose the fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

On January 7th, after hundreds of angry protesters stormed the US Capitol the previous day, Twitter suspended Lin Wood’s account for hate speech or encouraging violence or something.

Lin Wood wrote this to his supporters on Parler: “I have been suspended from Twitter for 12 hours. Please let my Twitter Followers know that I am fine. The bad actors may be after the President & his supporters. So be wise, have discernment, & be careful. Pray for our country.”

Since then Parler was taken down by the tech giants who do not believe conservative God-fearing Americans should have a voice in the public square.

Lin Wood is not communicating to his supporters on Telegram. On Thursday Wood told his followers the State Bar of Georgia wants him to undergo a mental health exam.

Look for this to be the norm on the left in the coming months and years in the escalating attacks on conservative Americans.

The State Bar of Georgia told highly successful and outspoken Attorney Lin Wood to undergo a mental health examination this week if he wanted to keep his law license in the state.

US News reported:

An attorney licensing body on Friday said it has asked L. Lin Wood, a lawyer who played a key role in Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn his election defeat, to undergo a mental health evaluation. Wood said on the app Telegram on Thursday that the State Bar of Georgia had told him he needed to submit to the evaluation to keep his law license. “My mind is sound. I have broken no rules. I asked what I had done wrong. I was only told it was about my social media comments. My speech,” he wrote. Wood did not immediately respond to a request for comment. State Bar of Georgia Chief Operating Officer Sarah Coole confirmed that Wood had been asked to undergo a mental health evaluation but declined to comment further. The development comes weeks after Wood, an Atlanta-based defamation litigator, was banned from Twitter, where he regularly embraced conspiracy theories. A Delaware state judge earlier this month blocked Wood from representing former Trump adviser Carter Page, calling claims Wood made on Twitter about U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts “too disgusting and outrageous to repeat.”

