On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) called for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) and New York Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker to be subpoenaed over the report from the New York Attorney General’s office that the state undercounted coronavirus deaths in nursing homes.

Stefanik said, “Sean, this is so much more than a nursing home scandal. This is a massive corruption scandal at the highest level of New York state government. We know that the March edict that the governor put in place, Gov. Cuomo, forced nursing homes to take positive COVID patients, which put at risk our most vulnerable constituents in New York state. There have been advocates who have lost loved ones who have been asking for answers, accountability, and transparency. And at every turn, the governor and his staff have smeared those individuals.”

She added, “We need to get answers and issue subpoenas immediately against the governor, the Commissioner of Health in New York state, Dr. Zucker, and his senior staff. Because the corruption is the cover-up. They knew this number, and yet they refused to be transparent with New Yorkers, but what was most heartless is they weren’t transparent with those that have lost loved ones.”

