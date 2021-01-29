https://hannity.com/media-room/stefanik-cuomos-nursing-home-cover-up-worse-than-scandal-this-is-massive-corruption/
STEFANIK: Cuomo’s Nursing Home ‘Cover-Up’ Worse than Scandal, ‘This is Massive Corruption’
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik weighed-in Thursday night on Governor Cuomo’s spiraling nursing home scandal; telling Sean Hannity this reveals “massive corruption at the highest level of Government.
The post STEFANIK: Cuomo’s Nursing Home ‘Cover-Up’ Worse than Scandal, ‘This is Massive Corruption’ appeared first on Sean Hannity.