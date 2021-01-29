https://cnsnews.com/article/national/susan-jones/scalise-pelosi-trying-scare-people-create-distractionstake-away-our
About The Author
Related Posts
Sidney Powell Drops More Bombshells, Says Election Software That Rigged 2020 Elections Has Been Used for Years to Steal House, Senate, Governor Races
December 9, 2020
‘Xie, Ze, Yoself’: Georgia State U Offers Absurd TEN Pronoun Options for Women’s Classes
December 26, 2020
Maricopa County Republicans Vote to Censure NeverTrump RINO Jeff Flake, Arizona GOP Schedules Cindy McCain Vote
January 11, 2021
Cult: Government is Now the New Religion?
January 24, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy