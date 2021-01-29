https://www.dailywire.com/news/storm-the-capitol-msnbcs-chris-hayes-mocks-gop-2022-congressional-candidates

On Thursday night, MSNBC’s Chris Hayes, mocking the Republican Party, tweeted that some GOP 2022 congressional candidates would feature campaign slogans with “some version of ‘Storm the Capitol.’”

Hayes wrote, “Pin this tweet: There will be GOP congressional candidates in 2022 whose campaign slogan will be some version of ‘Storm the Capitol.’”

Pin this tweet: There will be GOP congressional candidates in 2022 whose campaign slogan will be some version of “Storm the Capitol” — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) January 29, 2021

Hayes was echoed by MSNBC’s Joy Reid, who tweeted, “I don’t doubt it.”

I don’t doubt it. https://t.co/ZNA6Dy1HgH — Joy WE VOTED!! WEAR A MASK!! Reid 😷) (@JoyAnnReid) January 29, 2021

While Hayes’ tweet makes light of the prospect of Republican 2022 congressional candidates, others have highlighted the GOP’s promising prospects for the 2022 midterms. Dave Wasserman of the Cook Political Report recently posted:

Republicans may not be as dominant as they were in 2011 when they redrew as many as five times as many congressional seats as Democrats. But they still hold far more raw power. They fared well in 2020’s state legislative elections and maintained control of several huge prizes: Texas, Florida, Georgia and North Carolina, which are collectively poised to gain six seats from the Census.

Five big differences vs. 2011 redistricting cycle: – Dems much better prepared and GOP less dominant

– New commissions in CO/MI/VA and to lesser extent NY/OH/UT

– New post-Shelby VRA implications

– Heightened public/court scrutiny

– Voters even more geographically pre-sorted pic.twitter.com/U8Z2Fva7nU — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) January 26, 2021

Only days after the November 2020 presidential election, FiveThirtyEight.com looked ahead to the 2022 midterms and saw “a fairly straightforward path for the GOP to capture the House“:

We can already look ahead to the 2022 midterms and see a fairly straightforward path for the GOP to capture the House. Midterm elections historically go well for the party that’s not in the White House, and the out-of-power party is especially likely to do well in the House, since every seat is up for election (the Senate is a more complicated story). Since the end of World War II, the presidential party has lost an average of 27 House seats in midterm elections, as the chart below shows. No matter how many seats Democrats end up with after 2020’s election — at this point, they will probably end up somewhere in the low 220s — a loss of that magnitude would easily be enough for Republicans to retake the House. … The GOP is set to fully control redistricting for about two-fifths of all House seats, while Democrats will only hold sway over one-tenth of them, with the remaining seats are in states with divided governments or where redistricting is done by a commission system.

The current makeup of the House is comprised of 221 Democrats and 211 Republicans, with three seats still vacant. In Louisiana, Julia Letlow, the widow of GOP Representative-elect Luke Letlow, who died of complications from Covid-19 only days before he was to be sworn in, will run in a special election on March 10.

“Ms. Letlow has been active in Louisiana Republican politics for years and was selected for her university job, in part, to provide ‘insight into strategies and alliances’ that would be helpful for the school during its interactions with elected officials, her online biography said,” The New York Times reported. Letlow issued a statement saying, “I am running to continue the mission Luke started — to stand up for our Christian values, to fight for our rural agricultural communities and to deliver real results to move our state forward.”

In New York’s 22nd congressional district, Republican Claudia Tenney unofficially won the election by 29 votes over Democrat Anthony Brindisi. “The final ruling from state Supreme Court Justice Scott DelConte in the judicial review of contested ballots in New York’s 22nd Congressional District will come today,” the Observer-Dispatch reported Friday.

Democratic Rep. Cedrick Richmond of Louisiana resigned on Jan. 15, 2021 to join the Biden administration; his seat will likely be filled by a Democrat.

Thus, if Letlow and Tenney win their seats, the GOP will trail in the House, 222-213, a difference of just nine votes. That would mean they would only need to win a difference of five seats in 2022 to take over the House.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

