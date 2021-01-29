https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/support-trump-hater-liz-cheney-drops-like-rock-wyoming-13-vote-reelect-darling-gop-elites/

Trump-hater Liz Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, serves as the Republican House Conference Chair – the third-highest Republican position in the US House of Representatives.

Two weeks ago Liz Cheney voted to impeach President Trump, without due process, on bogus charges, based on lies that he started a riot at the Capitol on January 6th. Liz announced her decision on House Conference Chair stationary.

By the following Wednesday Liz Cheney already had two primary opponents in her 2022 race.

Yet, despite President Trump’s record successes and popularity with the Republican base the House GOP leadership refuses to remove Liz Cheney as the Conference Chair.

But things are looking really bad for Liz Cheney. According to a new poll only 13% of Wyoming voters would currently vote to reelect the outspoken Trump critic.

Breitbart.com reported:

House GOP Conference Chairwoman Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) has seen her political support completely collapse in Wyoming as solid majorities of both Republicans and all voters in the state want her out of office, a new poll shows. What’s more, Cheney has fallen behind her primary challenger by more than double digits, a sharp turn in just weeks against the one-time rising star since she voted to impeach former President Donald Trump. The poll, conducted by Trump’s team and first reported by Politico, shows 73 percent of Republicans in ruby red Wyoming view her unfavorably—while 62 percent of all voters in the state similarly view her unfavorably. Only 10 percent of GOP voters, and 13 percent of all voters, say they would vote to reelect her, and she trails by more than 30 points—54 percent to 21 percent—against state Sen. Anthony Bouchard, who has announced a campaign against her since her impeachment vote.

