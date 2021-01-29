https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/teacher-says-white-privileged-trump-supporters-are-scum-and-a-plague/

(TODD STARNES) – A school teacher in Rome, New York is facing backlash after he posted a hateful message directed at supporters of former President Donald Trump.

The Facebook post called on “white privileged Trump supporters” to go away, calling them “scum and a plague upon this world.”

The post, which included profanities, said in part, “just want to remind the white privileged Trump supporters, who are eerily silent of late, that you’re scum and yourself a plague upon the world. I hope the universe blesses you with infertility and the inability to (urinate) without it hurting,” the Rome Sentinel reported. “Y’all extinct. Go the f**k away. Be shameful. We will never forget,” the teacher wrote. “Oh, and if you’re family or consider yourself a close friend and voted for him, go f**k yourself.”

