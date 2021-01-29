http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/uc1LMRqJED0/

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Friday issued 13 Civil Investigative Demands to several trading platforms, including the embattled app Robinhood, in the wake of restrictions placed on GameStop stock thanks to traders on Reddit sending the shares soaring this week.

This story is developing. Check Breitbart News for updates. 

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...