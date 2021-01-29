https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2021/01/29/the-answer-to-your-question-is-kinesiology/
The answer to your question is kinesiology. Look it up. The Official Program Observer just asked me, say I got a Open Line Friday question. How can anybody Tom Brady’s age be so damn good? How can he still be better than anybody else playing the game at age 43? I said, look it up.
The answer to your question is kinesiology. Look it up. (interruption) What did you say? (interruption) Passion? Well, passion smashion. That doesn’t explain it.
JOHNNY DONOVAN: And now, from sunny South Florida, it’s Open Line Friday!
RUSH: I will guarantee you that Ben Roethlisberger has the same amount of passion that Brady has. Doesn’t have the same kinesiology. You gotta look it up.
Look, I’m being half serious about kinesiology. I just thought of a one-word answer. But it is a factor. There’s no question that it is. Some people are freaks of nature, and you don’t know who they’re gonna be. You can’t identify them. Warren Beatty. Warren Beatty, in many ways, is a freak of nature.