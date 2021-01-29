https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/29/the-level-of-gaslighting-is-off-the-charts-rachel-maddow-gives-jen-psaki-a-chance-to-rewrite-recent-history-and-psaki-runs-with-it-video/

We never get tired of circling back to how insufferable White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is.

Which is a good thing, because she’s constantly reminding us.

Check her out on Biden brown-noser Rachel Maddow’s show last night:

For how many months did Republicans call for schools to reopen? For COVID19 relief? Which party was sowing seeds of doubt about a vaccine developed during the Trump administration?

Or too confident that they can get away with this crap.

She’s got a lot of nerve trying to pin Democrats’ sins on Republicans.

Guess it takes a lot of nerve to shill for pathological liar Joe Biden.

White House press secretaries get paid in large part to spin on behalf of the president. That’s true with both parties. But it’s notable — and utterly nauseating — to watch the media clutch their pearls at GOP press secretaries and shamelessly fawn over Democratic ones.

