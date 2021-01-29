https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/29/the-level-of-gaslighting-is-off-the-charts-rachel-maddow-gives-jen-psaki-a-chance-to-rewrite-recent-history-and-psaki-runs-with-it-video/
We never get tired of circling back to how insufferable White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is.
Which is a good thing, because she’s constantly reminding us.
Check her out on Biden brown-noser Rachel Maddow’s show last night:
.@maddow: “I’m already feeling like the presentation that we are hearing from you in the briefing room already feels — I trust it and I also feel like it’s too nice [about Republicans].”@jrpsaki: GOP “should work with” Biden. “Are Republicans now against reopening schools?” pic.twitter.com/3vXq5TivxQ
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 29, 2021
For how many months did Republicans call for schools to reopen? For COVID19 relief? Which party was sowing seeds of doubt about a vaccine developed during the Trump administration?
I remember when Democrats stalled vaccine distribution and relief packages to thwart Republicans. I guess these two are too young.
— Karen Barbara Brown (@kbbcubed) January 29, 2021
Or too confident that they can get away with this crap.
AYFKM https://t.co/Aaq8Mhr9IM
— #ACBConfirmed (@SCOTUS_ACB) January 29, 2021
The level of gaslighting is off the charts. https://t.co/9AVBv5raGj
— Magic Glowstick (@Crimson__Edge) January 29, 2021
She’s got a lot of nerve trying to pin Democrats’ sins on Republicans.
Guess it takes a lot of nerve to shill for pathological liar Joe Biden.
Gross https://t.co/PzqXoN4VJB
— HouseRepEEE (D) (@EEElverhoy) January 29, 2021
— Extremely Careless (@Shanghaibeast) January 29, 2021
White House press secretaries get paid in large part to spin on behalf of the president. That’s true with both parties. But it’s notable — and utterly nauseating — to watch the media clutch their pearls at GOP press secretaries and shamelessly fawn over Democratic ones.
Both so insufferable
— JohnGaltSword (@GaltSword) January 29, 2021
These people are repellent https://t.co/b9jIQsR6UQ
— Jennifer Landerson (@FreshH2OMermaid) January 29, 2021
Absolutely disgusting.
I’ll circle back with the rest of my thoughts.
— John Cassio (@THEJohnCassio) January 29, 2021