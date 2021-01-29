https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/29/the-lincoln-project-we-are-going-to-sue-the-sit-out-of-rudy-giuliani-and-possibly-donald-trump-as-well/

During an appearance on Steve Bannon’s podcast today, Rudy Giuliani suggested that the Lincoln Project was somehow partially responsible for the siege of the Capitol on January 6. Have a watch:

We’ll note that Bannon was clearly not on board with this assertion:

In which Bannon literally laughs at the claim Rudy is making and suggests he maybe knock it off. https://t.co/vksVDXCtqV — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) January 29, 2021

“You’ve got to be kidding me,” he said:

Bannon not buying it: “You’ve got to be kidding me.” https://t.co/smsUb5sKZl — michaelscherer (@michaelscherer) January 29, 2021

And does Rudy actually think this would help Trump at his trial?

So the Giuliani Theory of 1/6 is literally that Antifa allied with the Lincoln Project to storm the Capitol, with the LP bringing in all sorts of anti-Trump right-wing groups to join Antifa. I don’t even know how they could agree on the songs to sing during that bus ride. https://t.co/FsCFuhCeUh — Mark Pitcavage (@egavactip) January 29, 2021

Anyway, it appears the Lincoln Project is preparing to sue the president’s lawyer over this statement:

I have written a prayer “Dear God, please let it be the case that our lawyers see what I see. May we soon be on our way to suing Rudy Guiliani. @ProjectLincoln. I’m pretty sure that since Rudy is Trump’s lawyer we may get to sue Trump also. Praise be.” https://t.co/PdNE2x7TLu — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) January 29, 2021

And possibly Trump himself:

It seems my prayers have been answered. Rudy will hear from us soon. But —- Glory Be! Since his is working for Trump in an official capacity he has opened the door to ??? (guess who?) https://t.co/lPZVdsrZqy — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) January 29, 2021

“We are going to sue the s*it out of Rudy Giuliani”:

.@TheRickWilson @stuartpstevens @reedgalen @ProjectLincoln . We are going to get to sue the shit out of Rudy Guiliani. I’m so happy that I’m literally choked up. — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) January 29, 2021

We’ll keep you posted.

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

