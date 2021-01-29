https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/29/the-lincoln-project-we-are-going-to-sue-the-sit-out-of-rudy-giuliani-and-possibly-donald-trump-as-well/

During an appearance on Steve Bannon’s podcast today, Rudy Giuliani suggested that the Lincoln Project was somehow partially responsible for the siege of the Capitol on January 6. Have a watch:

We’ll note that Bannon was clearly not on board with this assertion:

“You’ve got to be kidding me,” he said:

And does Rudy actually think this would help Trump at his trial?

Anyway, it appears the Lincoln Project is preparing to sue the president’s lawyer over this statement:

And possibly Trump himself:

“We are going to sue the s*it out of Rudy Giuliani”:

We’ll keep you posted.

***

